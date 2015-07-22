RHP Brandon Beachy was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for OF Carl Crawford on the roster. Beachy worked his way back from his second Tommy John surgery to make two starts for the Dodgers this month. He went 0-1 with a 7.88 ERA.

RHP Brandon Beachy, trying to come back from a second Tommy John elbow surgery, was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday after struggling in his first two starts. He gave up five hits and four runs in four innings against the Braves on Monday after allowing five hits and three runs over four frames on July 11 against Milwaukee. Beachy also walked three in each game.

RHP Preston Guilmet, claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on July 10 and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City the next day, was designated for assignment on Tuesday to clear a spot on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster. The reliever pitched three times for Oklahoma City, allowing two hits and a run.

RHP Mike Bolsinger will take a seven-start winless streak into the series finale against in Atlanta on Wednesday. He is 0-2 with five no-decisions in the streak, making it through six innings just once. Bolsinger won his first three decisions for the Dodgers, capped by a one-hit outing over eight scoreless innings against San Diego on May 23. Since then he is 1-3 with a steadily rising ERA.

OF Carl Crawford, sidelined since late April because of a torn right oblique, was activated from the 60-disabled list on Tuesday.

LHP Brett Anderson had to leave his start against the Braves in the third inning after irritating his left Achilles tendon area trying to field a chopper. He will have an MRI on Wednesday. Anderson was charged with three runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out two, his ERA rising to 3.33 in the no-decision.