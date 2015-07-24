RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday. Hatcher hasn’t pitched for the Dodgers since June 14. He is 1-4 with two saves and a 6.38 ERA in 18 relief appearances this season.

LHP Ian Thomas will make his first major league start Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Dodgers in the second game of a four-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. Thomas, who made five starts this season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, is starting in place of RHP Zack Greinke, who flew home to Los Angeles on Thursday after his wife went into labor. His start Friday likely will be a short one because he hasn’t pitched since July 7, when he threw two scoreless innings in the Dodgers’ 7-2 loss to the Phillies. It will be just his third appearance for the Dodgers since he was acquired from the Braves on May 27. Thomas has a 2.45 ERA in five career appearances against the Mets.

RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday. Frias went on the disabled list July 5, retroactive to July 1. He is 5-5 with a 4.39 ERA in 14 games (12 starts) this season.

RHP Zack Greinke has been scratched by the Dodgers from Friday’s start after flying home to be with his wife, who is in labor.

LHP Clayton Kershaw continued to build his scoreless innings streak Thursday, when he threw a three-hit shutout as the Dodgers beat the Mets 3-0. Kershaw retired the first 18 batters he faced and finished with 11 strikeouts and no walks. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last 29 2/3 innings dating back to July 3, when the Mets scored in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. He has been especially dominant in his last three starts, during which he is 3-0 with two shutouts, 38 strikeouts and no walks over 26 innings. Overall this season, Kershaw is 8-6 with a 2.51 ERA.

LHP Brett Anderson (sore left Achilles tendon) threw on flat ground Thursday and will throw a bullpen session Friday. Anderson left his Tuesday start due to the injury, and the Dodgers won’t know if he is a candidate to pitch Sunday until his bullpen session. With RHP Zack Greinke’s weekend availability also in question after his wife went into labor Thursday, the Dodgers have yet to list a starter for either Saturday or Sunday. Anderson is 5-5 with a 3.33 ERA in 19 starts this season.