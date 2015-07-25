RHP Josh Ravin was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City when RHP Zack Greinke was placed on the paternity list Friday. Ravin is 3-1 with a 2.32 ERA in 21 relief appearances in the minors and made his major league debut in the second game of the Dodgers’ June 2 doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies.

OF/INF Alex Guerrero was a late scratch from the lineup Friday with back stiffness. He was originally listed as the left field and batting fifth but manager Don Mattingly said Guerrero was injured on his final swing during batting practice. Guerrero had not started since July 10 and is batting .245 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs.

RHP Zack Greinke’s pursuit of RHP Orel Hershiser’s consecutive scoreless innings record will continue Sunday. He was originally going to pitch Friday but was placed on the paternity list after flying back to Los Angeles as his wife gave birth to a six-pound, five ounce baby boy named Bode Nicholas Greinke. He has thrown 43 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings, the longest streak in baseball since Hershiser’s 59-inning streak in 1988, to lower his ERA to 1.30. Greinke is 9-2 and has allowed just 87 hits and 21 walks while striking out 117 over 131 1/3 innings.

LHP Brett Anderson (sore left Achilles tendon) threw a bullpen session Friday, a day after throwing threw on flat ground Thursday. Anderson left his Tuesday start due to the injury but after making it through his bullpen session without problems he will likely start Tuesday since RHP Zack Greinke is pitching Sunday. Besides throwing a bullpen session, Anderson tested his ankle by fielding bunts hit back to the mound and also did not experience any issues.