RHP Zach Lee became the 14th starter used by the Dodgers. He allowed seven earned runs and 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings Saturday against the Mets. Lee had made 14 minor league starts and this was the third time he did not complete five innings. Lee gave up four runs in the opening inning, including one on a comebacker by New York LF Michael Conforto that he attempted to field, only to see it deflect off his glove. “It’s a tough one to let go,” Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said. “Honestly, for me, if I was out there, if I think I can catch it, I‘m going to try and catch it and go home, and try to get the double play that way. You see the next ball he let go, so I‘m not sure how the pitcher’s part of it, how they let it go. I think it’s just a reaction to the ball and that’s just the way it is.”

RHP Josh Ravin was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City after allowing two runs, two hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings during his ninth appearance of the season. Ravin was promoted from Oklahoma City on Friday when RHP Zack Greinke was placed on the paternity list and has a 6.75 ERA in nine appearances.

1B Adrian Gonzalez was out of the original starting lineup with neck stiffness but was a late addition. Gonzalez had a scheduled day off Friday and manager Don Mattingly said he was waiting to see how he got through batting practice before making a final decision. Gonzalez is batting .298 after going 1-for-3 on Saturday when he was lifted after six innings.

RHP Zack Greinke will resume his pursuit of former Dodgers RHP Orel Hershiser’s consecutive scoreless innings record on Sunday after returning from the paternity list. Greinke has thrown 43 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings, the longest streak in baseball since Hershiser’s 59-inning streak in 1988. Greinke extended his streak last Sunday in Washington when he allowed three hits in eight innings and set season highs with 11 strikeouts and 119 pitches. Greinke is 3-1 in five career starts against the Mets and lowered his ERA in those games to 2.45 when he allowed four hits in seven innings on July 4.

SS Jimmy Rollins homered for the third straight game on Saturday. The first time he did that was June 21-24, 2012. He also is the first player since Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton to hit home runs in three straight games against the Mets.

RHP Chin-hui Tsao was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City after allowing six runs and seven hits while getting two outs in his fifth appearance for the Dodgers. Tsao had not appeared in the majors since July 2007 with the Dodgers before posting a 10.29 ERA in seven innings.

LHP Brett Anderson (sore left Achilles tendon) threw 15 pitches in a bullpen session for the second straight day. He worked without tape on his ankle and manager Don Mattingly confirmed Anderson remains on track to start Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics.