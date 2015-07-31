INF Jose Peraza was traded from the Atlanta Braves to the Dodgers on Thursday, after hitting .294 at Triple-A Gwinnett. “There’s a lot to like about Jose Peraza,” Braves general manager John Hart said. “We didn’t feel with our people that Jose was going to play second base next year. There’s still more development time, if you will.” The Dodgers optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

OF Chris Heisey was designated for assignment Thursday, clearing a spot on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster after a blockbuster, three-team trade. Heisey hit .154 (5-for-26) in 17 games for Los Angeles earlier this season. He was batting .236/.355/.481 with 14 homers and 37 RBIs in 63 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

RHP Chris Hatcher was transferred to the 60-day disabled list from the 15-day DL on Thursday. The move was made to clear a roster spot after a blockbuster trade on Thursday.

RHP Brandon Beachy was designated for assignment Thursday, clearing a spot on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster after a blockbuster, three-team trade. Beachy, trying to come back from a second Tommy John elbow surgery, was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 21 after struggling in his first two starts for Los Angeles (0-1, 7.88 ERA).

LHP Luis Avilan, traded to the Dodgers from the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. He went 2-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 50 games this season. “Luis would seem to be fine (with the deal),” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I think those guys will be fine. I think all three of those guys will be an asset to the Dodgers organization. Here you go -- you (have) a chance to be in a pennant race. It’s going to be fun, and we all wish them luck, and watch them from afar.”

LHP Alex Wood was sent to the Dodgers from Atlanta as part of a three-team, 13-player trade on Thursday.

RHP Bronson Arroyo, dealt from the Atlanta Braves to the Dodgers on Thursday, has not pitched all season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Acquired in a trade with Arizona on June 20, the 38-year-old Arroyo is 145-131 with a 4.19 ERA in 15 major league seasons.

RHP Chin-hui Tsao was designated for assignment Thursday, clearing a spot on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster after a blockbuster, three-team trade. Tsao was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier this week after going 1-1 with a 10.29 ERA in five relief appearances for Los Angeles.

RHP Jim Johnson was traded to the Dodgers from Atlanta on Thursday. He went 2-3 with nine saves and a 2.25 ERA for Atlanta. The former Baltimore closer, signed by the Braves as a free agent in December, is 25-31 with 133 saves in his career. “J.J. was fine (with the trade),” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “J.J.’s done it a few times.”

1B Michael Morse, acquired by the Dodgers from the Miami Marlins on Thursday, was designated for assignment. He is signed through 2016, but is hitting just .214 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 52 games. He is making $7.5 million this year and will earn $8.5 million next year.

RHP Mat Latos was acquired by the Dodgers from the Miami Marlins as part of a three-team, 13-player trade Thursday.