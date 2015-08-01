RHP Zach Lee was sent down to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Lee lost his major league debut last weekend against the New York Mets. He was 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in his only start.

3B Justin Turner was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right thigh skin infection. Turner developed the infection over the weekend during the Dodgers’ road trip in New York.

LHP Luis Avilan, part of Thursday’s trade, was activated by the Dodgers. Avilan was 2-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 37 2/3 innings out of the Braves’ bullpen.

LHP Alex Wood was activated on Friday. Wood, who was involved in the 13-player trade between the Atlanta Braves and Florida Marlins on Thursday, had a 7-6 record with a 3.54 ERA in 20 starts with Atlanta.

RHP Mike Bolsinger was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bolsinger was sent down to make room for the new editions who came to the Dodgers via Thursday’s trade. Bolsinger was 5-3 with a 2.83 ERA in 16 starts with Los Angeles this season.

RHP Zack Greinke started instead of LHP Clayton Kershaw, who rested his sore hip for an extra day. Greinke continued his run as baseball’s best pitcher this season, allowing two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in eight innings in a win over the Angels. Only RF Kole Calhoun (three) and CF Mike Trout (two) recorded hits off Greinke. “Stuff was pretty sharp,” said Greinke, who has won five consecutive starts and is 5-0 with a 0.31 ERA in his last eight performances. Greinke continues to carry the major league’s lowest ERA at 1.41. Trout, who went 3-for-4, drove in all three runs and was a double shy of the cycle, smacked his 32nd home run in the ninth off RHP Kenley Jansen before the closer earned his 18th save despite giving up a run and hitting a batter. Greinke (10-2), who had his streak of 45 2/3 innings scoreless innings snapped Sunday against the New York Mets, allowed two earned runs at Dodger Stadium for first time since April 29 against the San Francisco Giants.

RHP Chin-hui Tsao was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Tsao was 1-1 with a 10.29 ERA in five games with Los Angeles.

2B Howie Kendrick homered in his first at-bat against his former club, the Los Angeles Angels. With his eighth home run, Kendrick surpassed his total of seven hit in 157 games last season with the Angels.

RHP Jim Johnson was activated. The reliever, who came to the Dodgers in the multi-player deal with the Braves, had a 2-3 mark with a 2.25 ERA in 48 1/3 innings with the Braves.

LHP Clayton Kershaw’s next start was pushed back -- and back again. Originally scheduled to start Wednesday, Kershaw was scratched due to soreness in his right hip. But his rescheduled start Friday was also a scratch. He is now scheduled to start Saturday against the Angels.

OF Jose Tabata was traded to the Dodgers in exchange for 1B/OF Michael Morse on Friday. Tabata was designated for assignment last month after batting .289 in 27 games this season for Pittsburgh.