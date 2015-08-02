RHP Kenley Jansen moved into a tie with Jim Brewer for fourth place on the team’s all-time saves list. Jansen earned his 125th save with the club and his 19th of the season in Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. In his lone inning of relief, Jansen conceded one run, two hits and a walk and struck out two.

C Yasmani Grandal tied his single-season high in home runs Saturday.

LHP Clayton Kershaw extended his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 37 in Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

RHP Mat Latos will make his first start for the Dodgers on Sunday after being acquired Thursday from the Miami Marlins.