C Austin Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Barnes, who hit .267 in 15 at-bats over nine games, returns to a place where he hit .304 in 62 games earlier this season.

LHP Alex Wood, making his first start for the Dodgers since he was acquired in a trade with Atlanta last week, went 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs and eight hits in losing to Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Wood, who struck out eight and walked two, pitched well before running into trouble in the seventh. He allowed a hit and two walks before giving way to reliever Joel Peralta, who surrendered a grand slam to Maikel Franco. “I probably should’ve taken him out after the sixth,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of Wood. “He did a good job.”

SS Jimmy Rollins went 2-for-5 in his return to Philadelphia, and has hit safely in five straight games, going 8-for-23 (.348) in that stretch. Rollins, cheered during batting practice and while running in the outfield before the game, was also accorded a standing ovation before he hit in the first inning. “It was cool,” he said. “I really appreciated it. It continued longer than I thought. It was a great moment.” Phillies starting pitcher Jerome Williams agreed. “Jimmy is Philly,” he said. “The years he’s been here, he’s done amazing things. He’s forever a Phillie.” Rollins said that while he enjoys playing for the Dodgers, he remains proud of all he achieved in Philadelphia. “I didn’t leave anything on the table,” he said. Most notably he was named the MVP in 2007, when the Phillies won the first of five straight NL East titles, and part of a World Series winner in 2008. “All those things we were able to get accomplished,” he said. “We would have loved to have won more, but when you’re lucky enough to win one, you have to appreciate that.”

LHP Brett Anderson, Wednesday’s starter, lost 2-0 to Oakland in his last start and is winless over his last four outings. He went seven innings and allowed two runs on five hits, while striking out two and walking one. He leads the majors in groundball percentage (66.7), and is third in groundball/flyball ratio (3.87). He lost his only career start against the Phillies on July 7, going five innings and yielding four runs (three earned) on six hits.

C A.J. Ellis (right knee inflammation) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday. Ellis, hitting .222 overall, is riding a six-game hitting streak and has a .319/.429/.511 slashline over 17 games since May 26.