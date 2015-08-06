RHP Kenley Jansen struck out the side in order in the ninth inning Wednesday against Philadelphia to record his 20th save of the season and the 126th of his career, moving him into sole possession of fourth place on the Dodgers’ all-time list.

RF Yasiel Puig hit a three-run homer in the first inning of Wednesday night’s 4-3 victory over the Phillies, but also ran the Dodgers out of an inning in the seventh. With the bases loaded, two outs and Jimmy Rollins at the plate, Philadelphia’s Hector Neris bounced a pitch that momentarily eluded catcher Carlos Ruiz. Ruiz quickly recovered the ball, and Rollins gave Puig the stop sign. The young outfielder nonetheless charged down the line, only to slam on the brakes when he saw that Ruiz was poised to tag him. He retreated toward third, but Ruiz chased him down and tagged him out. “I‘m not sure what happened on that,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said, “because that ball didn’t get too far away.”

OF Yasiel Puig was not in the starting lineup, as he received the day off. OF Carl Crawford started in his place.

CF Joc Pederson walked three times for the second straight day Wednesday against the Phillies, and his 65 walks this season are the most by a Dodgers rookie since Greg Brock had 83 in 1983. Like teammate Yasiel Puig, Pederson had a base-running error in Wednesday’s victory over Philadelphia, when he was gunned down at third by Phillies RF Jeff Francoeur while trying to advance on a single by Alberto Callaspo. “He should be (aware of Francoeur’s strong arm),” Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said. “Obviously it’s stuff we talk about all the time, at the beginning of every series. It’s back to your base-running principles: You’re not going to make the first out (of an inning) at third base. If you’re going to go to third there, you’re going to be sure. ... That’s what’s frustrating. That’s a chance you take with one out. It’s a gamble. With no outs, it’s not a very smart play.”

RHP Zack Greinke beat the Angels his last time out, going eight innings and yielding two runs on five hits in eight innings of work. He leads the majors in ERA (1.41), quality starts (20), opponents’ batting average (.186) and walks/hits per inning pitched (0.83). Earlier this season, he had a scoreless-innings streak of 45 2/3 innings, the longest for any pitcher since retired Dodger Orel Hershiser worked a record 59 straight in 1988. Greinke pitched eight shutout innings to beat the Phillies on July 9, and in his career is 5-1 with a 2.03 ERA against Philadelphia.

LHP Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings to beat Philadelphia on Wednesday night, allowing one run on four hits while striking out five and walking two. The major league leader in groundball percentage entering the game, he recorded 10 groundball outs. Because the Dodgers had two off-days last week, he was making his first start since July 28, and as a result he said his velocity was “probably the best it’s been all year” -- so much so that he struggled with his command early on. He settled in with the help of C A.J. Ellis. All six of Anderson’s victories this season have come with Ellis behind the plate. “He has a game plan,” Anderson said. “He does a ton of scouting. I feel like I just ride the wave.” Ellis was making his first appearance since coming off the disabled list Tuesday. “We’re generally on the same page going in there and it’s just kind of up to him to execute,” Ellis said, “and he did an amazing job tonight.”