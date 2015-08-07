1B Adrian Gonzalez went 2-for-5 Thursday with a three-run home run, giving him 22 homers on the season. Gonzalez’s three-run shot flipped a 5-3 deficit into a 6-5 advantage that the Dodgers never relinquished. Gonzalez leads the Dodgers in batting average (.296), home runs (22), RBIs (65) and on-base percentage (.372).

RHP Zack Greinke, Thursday’s starter, improved to 11-2 with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the Dodgers’ 10-8 victory despite suffering his worst start of the season. Greinke, who entered with a major-league-best 1.41 ERA, surrendered a season-high six runs, five of which came in the first inning. He was able to finish six innings and struck out eight. He made up for his struggles by going 3-for-3 at the plate with a homer and three runs scored. ”Today I was really mad after that first inning, so more motivation to try and get some hits,“ Greinke said. ”Usually I just try to focus on pitching, but we were down by some runs so I needed to put some good at-bats out there today.

SS Jimmy Rollins completed his return to Philadelphia with another standing ovation from fans, the third he received during the Dodgers’ three-game series in Philadelphia. On Thursday, Rollins went 1-for-5 with a double. He has reached safely in 12 of his last 13 games and is batting .306 over that span.

LHP Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to start Friday night’s game against the Pirates at PNC Park. Kershaw has thrown 37 straight scoreless innings and is 2-1 with a 2.39 ERA in his career against Pittsburgh. Over his last six starts, Kershaw has 61 strikeouts, three walks and a 0.38 ERA.