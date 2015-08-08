3B Justin Turner began hitting off a tee and throwing Friday at the Camelback Ranch training facility in Glendale, Ariz., and will likely not be activated from the disabled list next Tuesday, the first day he is eligible. Turner has been slow to heal from the skin infection on his right thigh and is expected to return for the home series against Cincinnati from Aug. 13-16.

RHP Carlos Frias was activated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma, where he was on a rehab assignment. Frias had been out since July 1 with lower back tightness.

LHP Clayton Kershaw’s string of 37 consecutive scoreless innings ended quickly Friday night when Pittsburgh RF Gregory Polanco hit a first-pitch home run to lead off the bottom of the first in a game the Pirates won 5-4 in 10 innings. The major league record is 59 innings by Orel Hershiser in 1988. Kershaw had a 41-inning streak last season. Kershaw had won his previous four starts but did not factor in the decision as he allowed four runs and nine hits in six innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

LHP Brett Anderson revealed Friday that he is playing with tendinitis in his right wrist, which developed after he checked a swing in a game against Oakland on July 28. Anderson said the injury does not affect his pitching but he does feel some discomfort while batting.

RHP Mat Latos will start Saturday at Pittsburgh, his second with the Dodgers since being acquired from the Miami Marlins in a trade July 30. Latos is 5-1 with a 3.13 ERA against the Pirates in 12 career starts. On Sunday, Latos allowed one run in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels in his Dodgers’ debut but did not factor in the decision.