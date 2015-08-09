FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
August 10, 2015 / 4:16 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Yasiel Puig has been putting in extra time in the batting cages in an effort to smooth out his swing, but he is still looking for results. He went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts Saturday in a 6-5 loss at Pittsburgh. He is just 3-for-22 (.158) in his first seven games in August after hitting just .198 in July in 24 games. The slide has lowered his season average to .242.

LHP Alex Wood (7-7, 3.65 ERA) will make his second start for the Dodgers on Sunday night when he pitches at Pittsburgh. He was acquired from Atlanta on July 30 in a three-way trade that included Miami. He lost his Dodgers debut Tuesday at Philadelphia when he allowed four runs in 6 1/3 innings. He is 1-2 with a 2.57 ERA against the Pirates in five career games, including four starts.

1B Adrian Gonzalez continued his hot second-half hitting by going 3-for-4. He is 26-for-75 (.347) since the All-Star break, lifting his season mark to .296.

LHP Clayton Kershaw said he expects to make his next scheduled start Wednesday night against Washington. Kershaw was hit in the right ankle by a pitch from Pittsburgh RHP Gerrit Cole in the fifth inning Friday, but he stayed in the game and pitched two more innings.

