2B Jose Peraza was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City and inserted in the Dodgers’ starting lineup Monday.

RHP Carlos Frias had his option voided, and he was placed back on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 2, due to lower back tightness. He had been optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma on Friday. In 14 games (12 starts) for Los Angeles this year, Frias is 5-5 with a 4.39 ERA.

2B Howie Kendrick landed on the 15-day disabled list Monday due to a strained left hamstring.