2B Jose Peraza reached base twice in his major league debut, going 1-for-4 with a triple and a walk. Peraza, who was obtained from the Atlanta Braves in a three-team trade on July 30, was called up Monday to replace injured 2B Howie Kendrick.

INF Justin Turner is expected to return in a few days, manager Don Mattingly said. Turner has been out since July 27 with an infection on his right thigh. Turner was hitting .323 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs before landing on the DL.

RHP Carlos Frias had his option voided and returned to the disabled list (retroactive Aug. 2) with lower back tightness. The club is conducting additional tests on Frias’ back, manager Don Mattingly said Monday.

PH Carl Crawford prevented the Dodgers from being shut out by the Nationals, hitting a three-run home run off RHP Doug Fister with two outs in the ninth. Crawford has two homers this year.