FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 12, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Jose Peraza reached base twice in his major league debut, going 1-for-4 with a triple and a walk. Peraza, who was obtained from the Atlanta Braves in a three-team trade on July 30, was called up Monday to replace injured 2B Howie Kendrick.

INF Justin Turner is expected to return in a few days, manager Don Mattingly said. Turner has been out since July 27 with an infection on his right thigh. Turner was hitting .323 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs before landing on the DL.

RHP Carlos Frias had his option voided and returned to the disabled list (retroactive Aug. 2) with lower back tightness. The club is conducting additional tests on Frias’ back, manager Don Mattingly said Monday.

PH Carl Crawford prevented the Dodgers from being shut out by the Nationals, hitting a three-run home run off RHP Doug Fister with two outs in the ninth. Crawford has two homers this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.