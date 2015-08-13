RHP Kenley Jansen recorded his 22nd save in 23 chances with a perfect ninth Wednesday night. It was Jansen’s 128th career save, moving him into sole possession of third place on the all-time Dodgers save list.

RHP Chris Hatcher (oblique strain) has completed his rehab assignment and is expected to join the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Thursday to be evaluated for possible activation from the DL on Friday. Hatcher has been out since June 14.

INF Justin Turner (skin infection) should be activated from the DL Thursday or Friday.

SS Enrique Hernandez, who started in short in place of Jimmy Rollins, helped preserve the shutout win over the Nationals in the sixth inning. With CF Michael Taylor at second and two outs, 3B Yunel Escobar ripped a shot off LHP Clayton Kershaw up the middle. However, Hernandez dived and gloved the smash and made a strong throw to first to nail Escobar on a close play. “He made some plays. They hit every ball really hard at him tonight,” Kershaw said. “I felt like that play coming up the middle like that saved a run for us. Awesome play. Huge.”

LF Carl Crawford went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Crawford’s RBI single to left brought home CF Joc Pederson, who walked and reached second on a fielder’s choice, for a 1-0 Los Angeles lead with two outs in the third. That turned out to be enough for the Dodgers. Crawford, who went 3-for-4 with a double, is batting .457 in 21 career games against the Nationals. He is 7-for-16 in his career against Jordan Zimmermann. “Just trying to make something happen whenever I get a chance to play because bats are limited right now,” said Crawford, who serves as the backup in left to Andre Ethier. “(Zimmermann) throws 95, so it’s not easy at-bats, I’ll tell you that. Fortunately enough I’ve been having success again him. I don’t really know why, but I seem to find a hole.”

OF Andre Ethier doubled in the eighth inning for his 293rd career two-bagger. That ties Ethier with Bill Russell for fifth on the all-time Los Angeles list.

LHP Clayton Kershaw threw eight shutout innings and struck out eight in the Dodgers’ 3-0 win over the Nationals on Wednesday. Kershaw retired the first 16 batters he faced before Nationals CF Michael Taylor smacked a one-out double off the wall in center in the sixth inning. Kershaw (10-2), who had his 37-inning scoreless streak snapped in his previous start against the Pittsburgh Pirates last Friday, limited the Nationals to three hits. The left-hander topped 200 strikeouts for the sixth straight season, tying the franchise mark set by lefty Sandy Koufax. Koufax (1961-66) and Tom Seaver (1968-76) are the only pitchers in modern National League history to accomplish the feat. “It’s cool when you get to be mentioned with those guys, obviously,” said Kershaw, who also recorded double digits in wins for the sixth year in a row. “Not the most important thing in the world, but it’s definitely an honor to be associated with those guys for sure.” Kershaw blanked Washington for the second time in a row. He held the Nationals scoreless for eight innings on three hits with 14 strikeouts on July 18 in a 4-2 Los Angeles win. Kershaw is 9-2 in 13 career games against the Nationals.