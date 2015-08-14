INF Jose Peraza was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Peraza went 1-for-6 with a triple in two games with the Dodgers.

3B Justin Turner (thigh infection) was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Thursday. Turner returned in the fifth inning during a double switch. He went 1-for-3 with a run. Turner is expected to return to the starting lineup Friday. To make room for Turner on the roster, INF Jose Peraza was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

CF Joc Pederson homered and drove in two runs in a losing effort against the Reds. It was Pederson’s 22nd home run this season, but his first since July 25, a span of 13 games.

RHP Zack Greinke had his major league-leading ERA lowered to 1.59 from 1.65 due to a scoring change in the Dodgers’ Aug. 6 game at Philadelphia. Phillies SS Cesar Hernandez was originally credited with a bunt base hit before advancing to second on a throwing error by Greinke. The play has since been ruled a two-base error.

RHP Mat Latos face the Reds for the first time since he made comments of his former club and teammates. Latos accused the Reds’ training staff of rushing him back from a knee injury during the 2014 season and said the Cincinnati clubhouse lacked leadership. Latos (4-9), who the Reds traded to the Miami Marlins during the offseason before Dodgers acquired him in a deal last month, surrendered five runs (four earned) on seven hits with seven strikeouts and an intentional walk in 4 2/3 innings. “I’ve turned the page,” Latos said. “It’s done and over with. I’ve got to worry about what I’ve got to worry about here.”