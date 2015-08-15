RHP Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth, striking out two, for his 23rd save in 24 chances. Jansen recorded his 129th career save, tying Jeff Shaw for second on the Dodgers’ all-time list. Eric Gagne is the all-time leader with 161 saves.

RHP Juan Nicasio (left abdominal strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Nicasio is 1-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 38 games this season.

RHP Chris Hatcher was activated from the 60-day disabled list. Hatcher has been out since June 14 with a strained oblique. He has an 0-3 record with a 6.38 ERA this season.

3B Justin Turner went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, making his first start after being activated from the DL on Thursday. Turner, who was drafted by the Reds, is batting .455 with a double and four RBIs in his last seven games against Cincinnati.

LHP Alex Wood earned his first win in a Los Angeles Dodgers’ uniform in a victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. Wood, who came to the Dodgers in a multi-player trade with the Atlanta Braves on July 30, worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits. Wood (8-7), who took a line drive off his foot on a ball hit by Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips in the third inning, struck out three and walked three. Wood captured the win in his third start since joining the Dodgers. He said he didn’t feel any pressure to deliver, but he wanted to meet his own high standards. ”Expectations wherever you go are high,“ said Wood, who threw 82 pitches (52 strikes). ”If you want to stay here and you want be a part of something, especially a part of something like this in what we’ve got going in L.A., you have come in and perform and do what you need to do. Not just to be a contributor, and to make trades look good or bad, but to stay here. “This is an organization that wants to win, and I‘m excited to be a part of it.”

1B Adrian Gonzalez clubbed his team-high 23rd home run with a three-run blast in the fifth inning. Fourteen of Gonzalez’s home runs have come at Dodger Stadium.