3B Justin Turner also joined in the Dodgers’ home run parade Saturday, smacking a solo shot to lead off the third inning. Turner has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, batting .450 with three homers and eight RBIs during that stretch.

RF Yasiel Puig hit his 10th home run of the season on Saturday. Puig smacked a 3-2 pitch into the bleachers in right center in the second inning. Puig, who went 2-for-4, is tied with 1B Adrian Gonzalez for most home runs (six) on the club since the All-Star break.

INF Enrique Hernandez has made some valuable contributions recently. With Howie Kendrick on the 15-day disabled list, Hernandez has gotten the majority of starts at second. Hernandez hit his sixth home run of the season on Saturday. Since July 24, Hernandez is batting .432 with three home runs, four doubles and eight RBIs.

LF Carl Crawford got a rare start and reached base in all four of his at-bats. Crawford, who serves as a backup to Andre Ethier and also has been forced to share playing time with reserve Scott Van Slyke, was 2-for-2 with two walks.

1B Adrian Gonzalez went deep for the second game in a row. Gonzalez, who was 2-for-4, hit his club-leading 24th home run on Saturday against the Reds. Gonzalez is batting .330 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in the 25 games since the All-Star break.

LHP Brett Anderson gave up a two-run homer to third baseman Todd Frazier in the first inning but limited the Reds to a run in the next five innings. Anderson (7-7), who had never faced Cincinnati, struck out three and walked two on 103 pitches in six innings. Anderson delivered in much better fashion than his last outing on Aug. 10 when the Washington Nationals tagged him for seven runs and 10 hits in seven innings in an 8-3 setback. “I thought my stuff early was pretty good,” Anderson said. “Once my (velocity) kind of decreased later on, the ball started moving and I actually started pitching better, so it was kind of tale of two games. I was able to make some pitches when I had to and get us a quality start. Obviously, the offense was tremendous today.”