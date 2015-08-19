RF Yasiel Puig (right hamstring tightness) was injured Tuesday night in the top of the eighth inning while beating out an infield single in a 5-4, 10-innng loss to Oakland. Puig left the game for a pinch runner and will have an MRI on Wednesday morning, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

LHP Clayton Kershaw gave up one run and five hits over seven innings but got a no-decision Tuesday night in a 5-4, 10-inning loss to Oakland. He struck out seven, walked two and threw 116 pitches, leaving the game with a 4-1 lead. In his previous six starts, Kershaw went 5-0 with a 0.75 ERA. He had pitched at least 8.0 scoreless innings in five of those starts. “It was a struggle,” Kershaw said. “I don’t know how many pitches I threw, but it was too many for seven innings. The A’s did a good job. I didn’t have a great feel. When you don’t have your best stuff, you’ll definitely take an outing like this.”

C A.J. Ellis went 1-for-1 with a three-run homer, walked a career-high-tying four times and scored twice Tuesday night in a 5-4, 10-inning loss to Oakland. His blast in the top of the eighth inning gave the Dodgers a 4-1 lead, but the A’s answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Ellis hit RHP Fernando Rodriguez’ first-pitch fastball over the left-center field wall for his third blast of the season. “I walked the previous three times and I took an educated guess that I’d get a first pitch fastball,” Ellis said. “I put a good swing on it but it doesn’t mean a thing.”

RHP Mat Latos was moved out of the starting rotation Tuesday and to the bullpen, where he’ll stay throughout the team’s eight-game road trip, manager Don Mattingly said. Latos had been scheduled to pitch Wednesday against the A‘s, but LHP Alex Wood will now start that game. The Dodgers have two off days during their road trip, and the move was made primarily to keep RHP Zack Greinke and LHP Clayton Kershaw on their regular schedules. LHP Brett Anderson will also remain in the Dodgers’ short-term, four-man rotation. “Kind of allows us to maximize the off days, basically Zack and Clayton, making sure they’re getting as many turns around as we can,” Mattingly said. “Allow us a little bit of length out in the pen, use our guys a little bit differently.” Latos has struggled since coming to the Dodgers on July 30 from Miami in a five-player trade.