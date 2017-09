RF Yasiel Puig (right hamstring strain) was held out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game, but manager Don Mattingly anticipates that Puig will be available at some point this series. Puig ran Friday and did not report any issues with the hamstring.

2B Howie Kendrick continues to progress with the left hamstring strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 10. The Dodgers don’t anticipate Kendrick returning before Sept. 1.