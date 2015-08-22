RF Yasiel Puig (right hamstring strain) was held out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game, but manager Don Mattingly anticipates that Puig will be available at some point this series. Puig ran Friday and did not report any issues with the hamstring.

RF Yasiel Puig was held out of the starting lineup for a third consecutive game with a right hamstring strain but Dodgers manager Don Mattingly anticipates that Puig will be available at some point this series. Puig did run Friday and did not report any issues with the hamstring.

CF Joc Pederson has reached base safely in 14 of his last 16 games after working a leadoff walk in the third inning. Pederson has worked 20 walks in 17 games this month after walking just four times in 23 games in July.

DH Chase Utley made his Dodgers debut, finishing 0-for-4 while batting second in the order.

2B Howie Kendrick continues to progress with the left hamstring strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 10. The Dodgers don’t anticipate Kendrick returning before Sept. 1.

LHP Brett Anderson has allowed three earned runs of less in each of his nine road starts including Friday night, when he surrendered three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts over six innings. He suffered his first road loss since June 16 and now has a 2.95 ERA on the road this season.