#US MLB
August 23, 2015 / 10:58 PM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Justin Turner produced the first Los Angeles run of the series with his RBI single in the sixth inning, scoring SS Jimmy Rollins. Over his last 16 games, Turner is batting .322 (19-for-59) with nine RBIs.

RHP Zack Greinke suffered his first loss since June 13 at San Diego after entering the night unbeaten in his last 11 appearances. His eight-game winning streak was the longest active streak in the National League. Greinke surrendered multiple home runs for the first time since Aug. 23, 2014, against the Mets -- a span of 30 starts.

SS Jimmy Rollins recorded the first hit of the series for the Dodgers with his leadoff single in the fourth inning off Astros LHP Scott Kazmir. Rollins added a leadoff double in the sixth, the 500th double of his career. Rollins has reached base in 23 of his last 24 games at Minute Maid Park.

2B Chase Utley recorded his first hit with the Dodgers on a ground-rule double to right field in the fifth inning. Utley, who finished 1-for-4, has hit .410 (16-for-39) with six doubles, one home run and five RBIs in 10 games since returning from the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 7.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
