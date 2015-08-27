RHP Yimi Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Garcia posted a 2.61 ERA in his past seven starts for LA with no walks and seven Ks in 10 1/3 innings.

RHP Juan Nicasio was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday after recovering from a left abdominal strain. ”He goes right back in the fire,“ said manager Don Mattingly. He hasn’t been out that long (8/10). We couldn’t afford to be short in the bullpen.” Nicasio is 1-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 39 appearances, all but one in relief. He pitched 2/3 of an inning with two walks on Tuesday.

C Yasmani Grandal was out of the lineup on Tuesday and manager Don Mattingly said his ailing shoulder could use a couple more days of rest. “He’s still banged up,” Mattingly said. “He thinks it’s changing his swing a little bit. Give him another day (Wednesday), that’d be three straight (with Monday’s off-day).” At this point, the disabled list isn’t an option for Grandal who’s hitting .275 with 15 homers and 44 RBIs.

LHP Alex Wood lobbied to stay in Tuesday’s game after pitching 5 2/3 innings with a 5-0 lead and 88 pitches. But manager Don Mattingly had seen enough. Wood darted down the dugout steps without the customary handshake line. “I don’t mind a player who wants to stay in the game,” said Mattingly. Wood allowed one earned run and four hits with three walks and four Ks to earn his ninth victory, which most importantly halted a five-game losing streak. “You always want to stay in,” Wood said. “We had the little sense of urgency Kersh was talking about. It was one of my better outings command-wise. There were some walks in there. But it was good to get in the win column.”

CF Joc Pederson, who hasn’t started since Friday while mired in a 5-for-41 slump, could return to the lineup for Thursday’s series finale against the Reds, manager Don Mattingly said.

2B Chase Utley took grounders at third base before Wednesday’s game. He is expected to back up 3B Justin Turner when regular 2B Howie Kendrick comes off the disabled list.

2B Howie Kendrick, on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 10 with a left hamstring strain, likely will begin a minor league rehabilitation stint by the end of this week. Kendrick is batting .296 with 20 doubles, nine homers and 49 RBIs in 105 games.

RHP Mat Latos threw a five-inning simulated game. He remained in Arizona to prepare for his next start which according to manager Don Mattingly will occur on Saturday against the Cubs. Latos is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in three starts since being acquired by the Dodgers.