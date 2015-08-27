RHP Juan Nicasio came through his outing on Tuesday night with no physical issues after being reinstated from the 15-day disabled list earlier in the day. He pitched 2/3 of an inning with two walks on Tuesday. “He got through it,” said manager Don Mattingly. “He didn’t like the walks. But he did OK.”

C Yasmani Grandal will play back in the lineup on Thursday, according to manager Don Mattingly. “He felt good,” said Mattingly. “We’re trying to be careful with that shoulder. This time of year ... especially for catcher, they’re banged up. Hopefully it’s not something that will stick around.” Grandal is hitting .275 with 15 homers and 44 RBIs.

LHP Luis Avilan is thriving on the type of situation he inherited in the eighth inning Wednesday night with the tying runs on base and right fielder Jay Bruce at the plate. Avilan won the lefty-lefty matchup by striking out Bruce swinging to preserve the lead. “That’s the part I love about relieving,” Avilan said. “Those situations with men on base.”

CF Joc Pederson made his first start since Friday when LA was no-hit by Houston’s Mike Fiers. Pederson is batting .161 in his past 30 games.

2B Chase Utley took grounders at third base prior to Wednesday night’s game. “It was the first day, he didn’t want to do too much,” said manager Don Mattingly. “His arm had some good carry. It’s definitely a different throw. Different angles. Over at third, the ball’s on you quick.” Utley could serve as a backup to Justin Turner at third when second baseman Howie Kendrick comes off the disabled list. Utley muffed a pop fly in the seventh inning Wednesday night that led to a 3-run Reds’ rally.

RHP Joel Peralta began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa on Wednesday, pitching a hitless inning and striking out two. He has been out since Aug. 10 due to a neck sprain.