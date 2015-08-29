INF Jose Peraza was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take RF Yasiel Puig’s spot on the roster.

RF Yasiel Puig was put on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. Puig hurt himself in Thursday’s win at Cincinnati over the Reds. “We could have decided to play short for a few days, but we feel like it’s going to be more than 10 days, and at that point it was going to put us more over the tipping point. Might as well put him on the DL and have a player (come up from the minors),” manager Don Mattingly said. INF Jose Peraza was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Puig’s place on the roster.

SS Jimmy Rollins made his 10,000 plate appearance in the first inning, becoming just the fourth active player to accomplish the feat. He is behind only Alex Rodriguez (11,843), Adrian Beltre (10,460) and Ichiro Suzuki (10,011).

INF Chase Utley made his Los Angeles debut in Friday’s game, going 1-for-3 with an RBI triple. Utley also scored the go-ahead run in the sixth on a throwing error by C Miguel Montero. “He was a little wide with his throw and we scored a run right there,” said Utley, who has hit safety in 13 of his last 15 games since coming off the disabled list. “I noticed he didn’t look like he knew where the ball was. I took off, took a chance and it worked out. Probably a good throw I might be out there, but I had to take a chance.”

2B Howie Kendrick has “plateaued a little bit” in his recovery from a strained left hamstring, according to Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. The Dodgers had hoped he would start a rehab assignment by Sunday. That will be pushed back a few days, Mattingly said.

LHP Clayton Kershaw struck out a season-high 14, sparking the Dodgers to a 4-1 victory over the Cubs before 44,874 at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. Kershaw (11-6), who is unbeaten in his last 10 starts with a 6-0 record and a 0.92 ERA, gave up a run on three hits with a walk in eight innings. Although he had his string of scoreless innings at home halted at 31 1/3, when Anthony Rizzo homered in the fourth inning, Kershaw retired 14 of the next 15 batters after the Cubs first baseman’s home run. Kershaw fanned Chicago third baseman Kris Bryant three times (he struck out four times overall). “I felt like I had pretty decent command the whole night,” said Kershaw, who leads the majors with 236 strikeouts, fanning at least 10 batters in 11 games this season. “They’re really aggressive swinging at the first pitch pretty much the whole night.” Kershaw has struck out 96 batters with just eight walks since July 3. “I actually love the fact that we’ve went to school over the last two days,” said Cubs manager Joe Madden, whose club was beaten by San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner and the Giants on Thursday. “We saw two top-five pitchers in all of baseball. We had a hard time, and that’s OK. As we continue to move forward, I anticipate we’re going to be better against guys like this. But we have to learn.”