INF Jose Peraza, who started at second base to give Chase Utley a rest, was a key contributor against the Cubs. Peraza, who was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday to replace injured RF Yasiel Puig on the roster, was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases. The RBI and the stolen bases were his first in the major leagues.

INF/OF Enrique Hernandez extended his hitting streak to a season-high six games. Hernandez, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Saturday, is hitting .474 during the stretch.

INF Chase Utley, who primarily plays second base, fielded ground balls at third before the game. Utley, who has never played third professionally, could be used at the position when injured 2B Howie Kendrick (hamstring) returns from the 15-day disabled list, manager Don Mattingly said.

OF Andre Ethier drove in the go-ahead runs in Saturday’s win over the Cubs, coming off the bench and smacking a two-run single. Ethier is batting a Natonal League-best .397 (minimum 50 plate appearances) with two home runs, a triple and five doubles and seven RBIs in 22 games this month. Ethier said he has been seeing the ball well in August. “Just getting the right pitch to hit,” Ethier said. “Waiting for it and being aggressive to that pitch in the zone and capitalizing on it, not missing and making the most of the pitch.”

RHP Mat Latos, who hadn’t pitched since Aug. 13, surrendered two runs and four hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. The inactivity didn’t help matters. “It was pretty tough, not throwing for seven or eight days and then pretty much going through the motions in rookie ball,” Latos said. “I didn’t necessarily have my ‘A’ game ... but it was a positive.”