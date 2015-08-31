3B Justin Turner was not in Sunday night’s lineup after starting the past five games, the most in succession for Turner this season. But Turner entered the game in the ninth inning as part of a double switch and struck out in his only at-bat against Chicago Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta, who threw a 2-0 no-hitter. Manager Don Mattingly has been reluctant to start Turner in more than three consecutive games because of Turner’s chronic knee problems.

LHP Alex Wood collected seven strikeouts in his six innings but threw 102 pitches Sunday night in a 2-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs. The left-hander allowed two runs, eight hits and one walk. Since being acquired July 30 from the Atlanta Braves, Wood has lost three of his five decisions with the Dodgers.

3B Enrique Hernandez saw his six-game hitting streak end Sunday night. Hernandez went 0-for-3 and reached base on an error as the Dodgers were no-hit by Chicago Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta. Hernandez also made his first start of the season at third base. He left Sunday’s game in the eighth inning after feeling tightness in his left hamstring as he tried to beat out a ground ball. He will be re-evaluated on Monday.

RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain) has made two appearances on a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa. He will likely be activated from the DL when rosters expand on Tuesday.

LHP Brett Anderson will start the first game of this week’s critical three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Monday night. Anderson has recorded 66.9 percent of his outs through ground balls, the highest such percentage in the major leagues. The left-hander also ranks second in the majors with a ratio of 4.15 ground balls for every fly ball. The Dodgers lead the second-place Giants by 3 1/2 games in the National League West.