C Austin Barnes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace injured INF/OF Enrique Hernandez. Barnes, who hit .267 in nine previous game with the Dodgers, struck out as a pinch hitter Monday.

OF Chris Heisey was re-acquired by the Dodgers from the Blue Jays on Tuesday for a player to be named and cash considerations.

RHP Chris Hatcher (2-5) worked a career-high three scoreless innings, and he got the win when the Dodgers beat the Giants in the 14th inning. “That’s probably our biggest win of the season,” said Hatcher, who earned his first decision since May 22. “That was huge.” Hatcher has allowed just one run in his past 10 innings over 11 appearance.

RHP Mike Bolsinger is expected to be recalled Tuesday, when the Dodgers are slated to expand their roster to 40 players. Bolsinger, who pitched seven scoreless innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, could earn a start later this week.

1B Adrian Gonzalez delivered a walk-off single in the 14th inning, lifting the Dodgers to their win over the Giants. Gonzalez, who also homered, smacked a pitch by RHP Yusmeiro Petit. “For me, it was just trying to hit something into the air,” said Gonzalez, who recorded the ninth walk-off hit of his career. “Petit’s a high-ball pitcher. He usually throws high changes, high fastballs and then he’ll occasionally throw a curveball down. But I was just looking for something up in the zone and to make sure I stayed on top of it so I didn’t pop something up in the air.” Gonzalez leads the Dodgers with 25 home runs.

RF Andre Ethier gave Los Angeles a brief lead with his 13th home run, a solo shot to right off Giants RHP Jake Peavy in the sixth inning. Ethier, who went 1-for-3, capped the month of August batting .375 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 24 games.

RHP Joel Peralta, on the disabled list since Aug. 11 with a right neck sprain, will be one of several players added to the Dodgers’ roster Tuesday, manager Don Mattingly said. Peralta was sent on a rehab assignment Aug. 26 at Double-A Tulsa, and he made three scoreless rehab appearances, one inning apiece.

LHP Brett Anderson allowed three runs on six hits with a walk and strikeout in five innings against the Giants. Anderson has allowed three or fewer runs in 13 of his past 14 starts.