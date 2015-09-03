OF Chris Heisey was re-acquired on Monday night from the Toronto Blue Jays for a player to be named or cash considerations. The Dodgers released Heisey on Aug. 7, but injuries during the past week to RF Yasiel Puig and INF/OF Enrique Hernandez left them with a limited number of outfielders. Heisey, though, was released again by the Dodgers on Tuesday at his request.

RHP Joe Wieland was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. In 22 games (21 starts) for Oklahoma City, he went 10-5 with a 4.59 ERA. In his lone appearance for the Dodgers this season, Wieland allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings May 6 at Milwaukee.

RHP Josh Ravin was recalled from Oklahoma City and moved to the 60-day disabled list. Ravin is done for the season because of hernia injury.

LHP Ian Thomas was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Thomas, who has a 1-1 record with a 4.11 ERA in eight games with the Dodgers, will primarily be used out of the bullpen against left-handed hitters.

RHP Mike Bolsinger was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bolsinger, who posted a 5-3 mark with a 2.83 ERA in 16 starts this season with the Dodgers, was demoted to Oklahoma City when the club obtained RHP Mat Latos and LHP Alex Wood in deadline trade deals. However, Latos’ struggles might have opened a spot in the rotation for Bolsinger, who can get a within a week.

CF Joc Pederson hit his 24th home run, a solo shot off LHP Madison Bumgarner that turned out to be the difference in a 2-1 victory by the Dodgers over the Giants. Pederson ranks second in Los Angeles history for home runs by a rookie, ranking behind C Mike Piazza’s 35 in 1993.

1B Adrian Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the third inning. Gonzalez has hit safely in nine of his last 12 games.

RHP Zack Greinke (15-3) continued as the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young Award. Greinke allowed a run on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk in 7 1/3 innings, winning his seventh consecutive start against San Francisco. ”Today, I was throwing the ball where I wanted,“ said Greinke, who has captured 10 of his last 11 decisions and lowered his major-league-leading ERA to 1.59. ”I’ve been pretty consistent. I think it was really a good game all the way around. Every part of it. They were putting pretty good at-bats against me, but I was pitching pretty good. Madison was pitching pretty good. Our defense was good; their defense seemed pretty good to me. Just a really good game.“ Greinke limited the Giants to a hit over six innings before 1B Brandon Belt led off the seventh with a hit. ”Zack was pretty amazing,“ Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis said. ”Very methodical throughout the game. I could tell he was thinking his way through it. We had a good game plan going through it and Zack’s different from everybody else with his consistency and executing a game plan.

RHP Joel Peralta (neck sprain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Peralta, who is 2-1 with three saves and a 5.40 ERA in 25 games, gives the club another option out of the bullpen.