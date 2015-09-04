OF Scott Schebler was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Schebler hit 13 home runs with 50 RBIs in 121 games with Oklahoma City.

INF Corey Seager has reportedly been called up by the Dodgers in time for Friday’s game at the San Diego Padres.

INF Corey Seager, one of the top prospects in baseball, had his contract purchased by the Dodgers, and he started at shortstop Thursday.

2B Chase Utley hit his first homer in a Los Angeles uniform, going deep in the sixth inning off RHP Mike Leake. Utley, who has six home runs this season, hadn’t hit a long ball since Aug. 15, when he was playing for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Milwaukee Brewers.

2B Howie Kendrick continues to slowly recover from a left hamstring strain, but his return remains unknown. “When he’s able to get full speed, then he’s going to start playing some games. He’s just not there yet,” manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s just not 100 percent.” Kendrick has missed 21 games.

LHP Clayton Kershaw was in command in a win over the Giants. Kershaw, who hasn’t lost since June 27, tied a career high with 15 strikeouts in a 2-1 win. Kershaw allowed one run on six hits and a walk. He fanned PH Andrew Susac in the eighth to set a career high for strikeouts in a season at 249. He leads the majors with 251 overall. Kershaw (12-6) gave up back-to-back singles to 3B Matt Duffy and C Buster Posey with two outs in the ninth before striking out RF Marlon Byrd to seal the win. He also tied a career high with 132 pitches (95 strikes). “I was just trying to get an out,” said Kershaw. “Those guys are good hitters, obviously. Duffy’s having a great year, and Posey’s Posey. Good at-bats all night. Made me work that last inning, obviously. I was fortunate to get one more out, thankfully.”