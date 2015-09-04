1B Andy Wilkins was designated for assignment by the Dodgers to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for INF Corey Seager. Wilkins, 26, hit .251/.315/.447 with 18 homers and 79 RBIs in Triple-A this year.

RHP Yimi Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. He was demoted Aug. 24 after going 3-3 with a 3.55 ERA in 46 games (one start) for Los Angeles this year. He posted a 4.22 ERA in nine relief appearances for Oklahoma City.

INF Jose Peraza was unavailable Thursday night due to hamstring tightness. He might be unavailable a few more days. Peraza was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, and he is 3-for-9 in his latest major league stint.

3B Justin Turner is hitting .342 (13-for-38) in his past 12 games at Petco Park dating back to Aug. 18, 2013. Turner is batting .297 (19-for-64) in his last 17 road games overall with four doubles, three homers and nine RBIs.

SS Corey Seager, a touted prospect, went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs in his major league debut Thursday at Petco Park.

LF Carl Crawford, who went 2-for-4 with a double Thursday night, is hitting .340 (18-for-53) over his past 22 games with three doubles and a home run. In his last 17 games against the Padres, Crawford is hitting .421 (24-for-57) with eight doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs.

RHP Mat Latos allowed four runs on eight hits in four innings Thursday. In five starts with the Dodgers, he is 0-2 with a 6.56 ERA. He has allowed 30 hits and 18 runs (17 earned) in 23 1/3 innings.