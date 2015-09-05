INF Corey Seager made his major league debut on Thursday, getting two hits and playing a flawless shortstop. But when Friday’s lineup hit the dugout wall, there were two noticeable differences. Seager was at third base and he had moved up three spots in the order to No. 5.

OF Yasiel Puig (hamstring) could be challenged to return before the end of the season, manager Don Mattingly said. Puig is working at the team’s facility in Arizona but getting him healthy before the end of the regular season is a stretch. “He is in the early stages of this,‘’ Mattingly said. ”The time table says it’s going to be close.‘’

SS Jimmy Rollins was back at shortstop Friday after getting a night off on Thursday. Manager Don Mattingly emphasized that Rollins remains the regular shortstop, despite top prospect Corey Seager being called up. Seager started at shortstop on Thursday; he was at third base on Friday.

2B Howie Kendrick is making strong progress in his bid to return. “He has been crossing more and more hurdles all the time,‘’ manager Don Mattingly said. ”I think he is running bases tomorrow. We are getting closer with Howie. He’ll be back for soon.‘’

OF Andre Ethier remains out of the lineup after fouling a ball off his knee on Wednesday. Ethier didn’t play in Thursday’s season opener in San Diego. He did run in the outfield before the game and was announced as a pinch-hitter. But when the Padres went to left-hander Marc Rzepczynski, Ethier was pulled back for Justin Ruggiano. Ruggiano responded with a two-run homer.

RHP Matt Latos second-guessed manager Don Mattingly after Thursday’s game about being pulled from the game after four innings. Latos allowed four runs on eight hits. “I don’t worry about the comments so much, but the fact is that he came in and gave me his version of it,‘’ Mattingly said. ”I just got to manage to get a win. I understand what he is saying but there is a time luxury that we don’t have. Guys want to be out there; I never mind guys wanting to stay in the game. Again, I‘m just trying to win a game.‘’ Mattingly wouldn’t confirm that Latos will stay in the rotation.