September 7, 2015 / 12:12 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Yaisel Puig could miss the rest of the regular season with the right hamstring pull that put him on the disabled list Aug. 28.

LHP Alex Wood shut out the Padres on three hits, four walks and a hit batter Saturday night. He is 3-3 with a 3.43 ERA in seven starts with the Dodgers since being acquired on July 30.

2B Chase Utley was 2-for-5 Saturday night to extend his hitting streak to five games. He is 8-for-23 (.348) during the streak with three doubles, two homers and three RBIs. He is hitting .337 (28-for-83) in his last 22 games with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs.

RF Andre Ethier was 3-for-4 with a walk and scored both Dodgers runs Saturday. He had missed the two previous games after fouling a ball off his right knee against the Giants on Wednesday. Ethier has 298 doubles in his career, leaving him four behind Eric Karros for third place on the Dodgers’ list.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
