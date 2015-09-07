LHP Daniel Coulombe was designated for assignment from the Dodgers’ Triple-A Oklahoma City roster to make room for OF Chris Heisey on the 40-man roster. Coulombe had a 7.56 ERA in five games with the Dodgers earlier this season and was 3-1 with a 3.27 ERA in 38 relief appearances (41 1/3 innings) at Oklahoma City.

OF Chris Heisey had his contract purchased from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. Heisey, who struck out as a pinch-hitter Sunday, was 4-for-26 with the Dodgers earlier this season. He was hitting .241 in 66 games for Oklahoma City.

2B Chase Utley (sore left knee) missed the Sept. 6 game after getting injured Sept. 5.

2B Howie Kendrick, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 10 with a left hamstring strain, will rejoin the Dodgers this week and could be activated by the end of the week according to manager Don Mattingly. Kendrick, who was hitting .296 with nine homers and 49 RBIs before going on the disabled list, is running but hasn’t resumed full baseball activities.

RF Andre Ethier is hitting .404 (21-for-52) over his last 23 games with six doubles, a triple and a home run. After missing the first two games of the Padres series with a sore left knee, Ethier was 4-for-7 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in the last two games.

LHP Brett Anderson held the Padres to one run on four hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings Sunday before leaving with a left leg cramp. “It usually goes away, but this is the longest one I’ve had,” said Anderson. “I didn’t want to put the bullpen in that situation, but I just couldn’t get the cramp to go away.” Anderson is 7-4 in his last 14 starts with a 3.29 earned run average. He is 6-4 on the road this season with a 2.60 ERA in 13 starts.