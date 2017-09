C Yasmani Grandal had an MRI exam on his left shoulder that showed inflammation and some buildup of fluid but nothing more serious. He is listed as day-to-day but was not in the starting lineup.

2B Howie Kendrick, out since Aug. 10 with a sore left hamstring, hit in a simulated game off a minor league pitcher before the game. However, he still is not able to run at full speed.