INF Corey Seager, ranked by Baseball America as baseball’s No. 1 prospect, is off to a fast start in the big leagues since his call-up Sept. 3. Seager started at SS for the second night in a row Tuesday because of a finger injury to SS Jimmy Rollins, and went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Overall, Seager, who has started three games at SS and two at 3B, is hitting .381 (8 for 21) with four doubles, four RBIs and five runs scored in six games (five starts). “I’ve kind of faced some guys that I’ve seen already,” Seager said of his six games since coming up. “When you move up levels, it’s new guys, new experiences. But I’ve been fortunate to face some guys I’ve already seen before.”

2B Chase Utley went 1-for-5 Tuesday against the Angels, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Utley is hitting .324 (11 for 34) with two homers and three doubles during the streak.

LHP Clayton Kershaw gave up two runs (one earned) and four hits and two walks to earn the victory in a 6-2 win over the Angels Tuesday in Anaheim. Kershaw struck out eight while making 106 pitches in seven innings.

RHP Mat Latos will start against the Angels on Wednesday. Latos got a no-decision in his last start Sept. 3 after allowing four runs and eight hits in four innings of a 10-7 loss to the Padres. He is 0-0 with a 2.54 ERA in two career starts against the Angels.