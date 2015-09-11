FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 12, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Joe Wieland gave up two runs on four hits and one walk in four innings, getting a no-decision Wednesday against the Dodgers. Wieland was a last-minute replacement for RHP Mat Latos, who was scratched because of a stiff neck.

RHP Joe Wieland gave up two runs on four hits and one walk in four innings, getting a no-decision Wednesday against the Dodgers. Wieland was a last-minute replacement for RHP Mat Latos, who was scratched because of a stiff neck.

LHP Alex Wood will start Friday against Arizona. Wood won his last start, throwing seven scoreless innings against the Padres on Sept. 5. He has never faced the Angels in his career.

LHP Alex Wood will start Friday against Arizona. Wood won his last start, throwing seven scoreless innings against the Padres on Sept. 5. He has never faced the Angels in his career.

OF Andre Ethier leads the National League (minimum 75 at-bats) with a .353 (30 for 85) average since July 29. He needs two more doubles for 300 in his career, which would make him the fourth L.A. Dodger to reach the mark (Steve Garvey, Willie Davis and Eric Karros).

OF Andre Ethier leads the National League (minimum 75 at-bats) with a .353 (30 for 85) average since July 29. He needs two more doubles for 300 in his career, which would make him the fourth L.A. Dodger to reach the mark (Steve Garvey, Willie Davis and Eric Karros).

OF Justin Ruggiano has been hot since being acquired from the Mariners on Aug. 31. As a Dodger, Ruggiano is hitting .455 (5 for 11) with two homers, two doubles and six RBIs in five games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.