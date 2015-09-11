RHP Joe Wieland gave up two runs on four hits and one walk in four innings, getting a no-decision Wednesday against the Dodgers. Wieland was a last-minute replacement for RHP Mat Latos, who was scratched because of a stiff neck.

LHP Alex Wood will start Friday against Arizona. Wood won his last start, throwing seven scoreless innings against the Padres on Sept. 5. He has never faced the Angels in his career.

OF Andre Ethier leads the National League (minimum 75 at-bats) with a .353 (30 for 85) average since July 29. He needs two more doubles for 300 in his career, which would make him the fourth L.A. Dodger to reach the mark (Steve Garvey, Willie Davis and Eric Karros).

OF Justin Ruggiano has been hot since being acquired from the Mariners on Aug. 31. As a Dodger, Ruggiano is hitting .455 (5 for 11) with two homers, two doubles and six RBIs in five games.