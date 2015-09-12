LHP Alex Wood was rocked for eight runs (six earned) and eight hits, including three homers, while lasting only 1 2/3 innings in his third career start against Arizona, his first with the Dodgers. Wood beat Arizona, 8-1, when he gave up one run and seven hits in eight innings June 1 while with Atlanta. This time he got only five outs. He pitched seven scoreless innings against San Diego in his most recent start, a 2-0 victory last Saturday. “Baseball is funny,” Wood said. “Probably my best one since I have been over here in the last one and I had the worse one of the year today. It is a cruel game. Usually it is only one or two (pitches) that you don’t have, not all three. Chalk it up to just one of those nights.”

SS Jimmy Rollins missed his fourth straight start with a sore ringer on his right hand, although he was used as a pinch-runner when pinch-hitter Alex Guerrero suffered a left leg injury while beating out an infield single in the third inning. INF Corey Seager making his fifth start at shortstop since being purchased from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sept. 3. “He woke up yesterday sore from the work he had done,” manager Don Mattingly said. “Throwing and hitting, none of that hurt him when he did it, but afterwards.” Rollins has 10 RBIs in his last 12 games at Chase Field, and his 20 stolen bases at Chase Field are the most among active Diamondbacks’ opponents.

2B Howie Kendrick took live batting practice Friday and appears close to returning after missing the last 29 games with a sore hamstring, but manager Don Mattingly had no timetable for his return. “We’re not quite there yet, but we’re getting there,” Mattingly said. “The hamstrings, we’ve found out, they feel better, they feel better, then you can’t really get to a point where you are one hundred percent.”

LF Justin Ruggiano was 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk to extend his hitting streak to five games. Ruggiano hit leadoff against Arizona LHP Robbie Ray, Mattingly saying, “I just matched up a little bit with their lefty. I‘m not sure we’ll do it (platoon) in all three spots, but definitely left and right, we feel like we can do it.” Ruggiano’s slam came in the ninth inning off former Dodgers RHP Allen Webster. Since joining the Dodgers on Aug. 31, Ruggiano is 6-for-15 with an RBI in five straight games. Because he was in the organization before Sept. 1, he is eligible to participate in the postseason.

RHP Mat Latos, who was scratched from Wednesday’s start with a stiff neck, saw Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles on Thursday. ”Nothing came back that he needed surgery,“ Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. ”He feels a lot better today, that’s the one report I got. Latos was to play catch Friday, Mattingly said, and “we’ll go from there.” Mattingly said he did not know how Latos would fit into the rotation when he returns. “We probably know the main four at this point, where we have kind of settled, and then we just make decisions based on either a matchup or whichever one goes,” Mattingly said. Cy Young candidates RHP Zack Greinke and LHP Clayton Kershaw and LHPs Alex Wood and Brett Anderson are the foursome.