SS Corey Seager had four hits including his first major league homer and drove in three runs while starting for SS Jimmy Rollins Saturday.

OF Yasiel Puig ran on an anti-gravity treadmill at the Dodgers’ spring training facility in suburban Glendale the last two days but did not attend the first two games of the Arizona series in Phoenix. ”I expected to see him, honestly,“ Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. Puig has been out since Aug. 28 with a strained right hamstring. He has missed 53 games because of injuries to both hamstrings this season, and it is an open question if he will return this season. ”It’s getting late, but I still think there is a chance he could be back to play,“ Mattingly said. ”I don’t know if we’re 10 days, two weeks. The hamstring, it’s so hard to predict. He needs to play, obviously.

LF Carl Crawford hit the fifth pitch of the game for his ninth career leadoff homer off Arizona RHP Rubby De La Rosa. His last leadoff homer came April 28, 2013, against Milwaukee. He was removed for a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning after feeling tightness in his right hamstring. “I don’t think it’s that serious,” said Crawford, who later career has been plagued with injuries. “I know when it’s bad.” The Dodgers called him day-to-day.

2B Howie Kendrick will take live hitting Monday and Tuesday in Los Angeles, manager Don Mattingly said, to simulate game conditions.