2B Ronald Torreyes entered the game as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the fifth inning and doubled to left field in his first major league plate appearance in the seventh inning. Torreas, 23, was purchased from Toronto in June and recalled from Triple-A on Sunday. He hit .261 with 18 doubles and 36 RBIs at four minor league stops this season.

SS Corey Seager was the first player 21 or younger to go 4-for-4 with a home run and a stolen base in the same game when he did it in a 9-5 victory over Arizona on Saturday since Ken Griffey Jr. did it with Seattle in 1989, according to Elias. Seager, who made his sixth straight start at shortstop Sunday in place of Jimmy Rollins, was 0-for-4 with a walk Sunday.

OF Yasiel Puig joined the Dodgers at Chase Field for the final game of a three-game series against Arizona after a morning workout at the Dodgers’ spring training facility in suburban Glendale. Puig, rehabbing a strained right hamstring that has forced him to miss the last 16 games, did not attend the first two games.

LF Carl Crawford (hamstring) did not start Sunday after being removed from Saturday’s game with right hamstring tightness, but the injury is not believed to be serious, manager Don Mattingly said. “Carl felt good today,” Mattingly said. “We’re hoping he just cramped up last night. He feels good. We’ll be cautious with him.”

RHP Zack Greinke pitched eight scoreless innings Sunday, the 11th scoreless start of a season that is being to look more and more as if it will include the NL Cy Young award. “Just trying to get back to pitching like normal,” said Greinke, who gave up three runs and seven hits in his last outing, a 7-5 victory over the Angels on Monday. “It was a bad outing. Wasn’t really sharp. Location was just OK. I had an extra day (of rest), and trying to get back on track.” Greinke struck out eight, walked two, and faced only three batters over the minimum thanks to two double play grounders induced by his changeup.

SS Jimmy Rollins (finger) is scheduled to throw and likely will hit Monday, manager Don Mattingly said, as he rehabs an injured knuckle. “We expect him to be able to do it, it just how he is going to be able to bounce back,” Mattingly said. Rollins had an MRI in Arizona that revealed no structural issues, Mattingly said. Rollins suffered soreness the last time he threw and hit, setting him back several days. He pinch-ran on Friday and Saturday at Arizona.

2B Howie Kendrick is scheduled for simulated games the next two days in Los Angeles, manager Don Mattingly said, but Kendrick appears to be at least a week away because he has not been able to run full-speed yet. “The legs are the last step,” Mattingly said. Kendrick, rehabbing strained right hamstring, will reclaim the starting job when he returns, Mattingly said. Jose Peraza and Chase Utley started at second in Arizona over the weekend. “Chase we’ve been working out at third,” Mattingly said. “When Howie gets back, I don’t think we’re going to be able to play him every day.”