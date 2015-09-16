INF Jose Peraza had an MRI exam on his left hamstring, and the injury might be severe enough to end his regular season. He has appeared in just two games (Friday and Sunday) since Sept. 1.

OF Scott Schebler hit a two-run homer off Rockies RHP Miguel Castro with two outs in the eighth for the game’s final runs. It was Schebler’s third home run this season and his first at Dodger Stadium.

C Yasmani Grandal ended an 0-for-36 skid with a fourth-inning single. Grandal, who also drove in the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly, hadn’t recorded a base hit since Aug. 16. He went 2-for-3 for his first multi-hit game since Aug. 9.

INF Corey Seager continued to impress since being promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Seager made his debut in front of Dodgers fans Monday night, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run. It was Seager’s fifth multi-hit game in 11 career contests. “Just trying to get good pitches to hit right now and putting good swings on them, and they’re falling in. I can’t complain,” he said.

OF Yasiel Puig rejoined the team in Los Angeles on Monday, but he is still in the early stages of his rehab. He has been out since Aug. 28 due to a strained right hamstring.

RHP Carlos Frias will be activated soon, though manager Don Mattingly wouldn’t give a date. Frias (5-5, 4.39 ERA) went on the disabled list July 1 with lower back tightness. He made three rehab appearances this month at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he worked five scoreless innings. Frias, who started 12 games this season, will be used out of the bullpen when he returns to the Dodgers.

OF Carl Crawford likely will sit out until Friday as a precaution after feeling tightness in his left hamstring during Saturday’s game. He didn’t play Sunday and Monday.

2B Howie Kendrick (hamstring) went through another simulated game and running drills before the game Monday. He is close to returning.

LHP Clayton Kershaw didn’t have his best stuff, but he pitched well enough to beat the Rockies again. Kershaw defeated the Rockies for the ninth time in a row in a 4-1 victory Monday night at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw (14-6) limited Colorado to a run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks in seven innings. The consecutive wins over the Rockies by Kershaw tied the club record set by Brad Penny from 2006-08. “It was a battle,” said Kershaw, who improved to 9-0 with a 0.98 ERA in his past 13 starts overall.