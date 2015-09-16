INF Jose Peraza began rehabbing his injured left hamstring Tuesday. He could return at some point this season.

INF Corey Seager, who was 2-for-6 in the 16-inning setback to the Rockies, has played well enough that he has manager Don Mattingly considering his options at shorstop. Mattingly refused to commit to replacing the rookie Seager in the starting lineup when Jimmy Rollins returns from a jammed right knuckle. Seager was hitting .419 with one homer and seven RBIs in 12 games since being promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City. “Everything is always evolving,” said Mattingly, adding that Seager could also play third base to give Justin Turner an occasional rest. “There’s plenty of playing time right now for Corey. He (doesn‘t) need to worry about what’s going forward. He just needs to play today.”

OF Yasiel Puig did running and agility drills on the field before Tuesday’s game. It was his first workout on the field since injuring his right hamstring in late August.

2B Howie Kendrick (hamstring) went through a simulated game for the second day in a row Tuesday. He will go through running drills before Wednesday’s game. That could be his final step before returning to game action.

LHP Brett Anderson, who pitched last season for Colorado, gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in six innings against his former team. However, he didn’t factor into the decision. Anderson is 1-0 with a 2.2 ERA in three starts against the Rockies this season.

RHP Mat Latos has been a bust since the Dodgers acquired him in a deal with the Marlins at the trade deadline. Latos served up a game-winning home run by Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado in the 16th inning Tuesday. In six appearances (five starts) for the Dodgers, Latos is 0-3 with a 6.66 ERA. Tuesday marked the first outing for Latos since he was scratched from his scheduled Sept. 9 start due to a stiff neck.