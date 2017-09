RHP Carlos Frias was activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday. Frias was out since July 1 due to lower back tightness. He was originally sent to the minors, but the option was voided and he was placed on the major league DL. Frias made three rehab appearances for Triple-A Oklahoma City this month, allowing one run in five innings. In 14 games (12 starts) for the Dodgers, Frias is 5-5 with a 4.39 ERA.

RHP Mat Latos was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Thursday.