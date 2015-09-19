SS Corey Seager remained one of the club’s hottest hitters. Seager hit his first home run at Dodger Stadium, smoking a pitch by LHP Jeff Locke into the seats in right for his second homer of the season. “It was a blast,” said Seager, who is batting .412 in 14 big-league games. “The first you’re in such awe but the first one at home was a lot of fun, too. I was in cloud nine running around the bases.”

RHP Mike Bolsinger will start Sunday’s series finale against Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (16-8, 2.60). The move was made to give LHP Brett Anderson an extra day of rest. Anderson will get the nod Monday when the Dodgers open a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

RHP Zack Greinke (18-3), who reached a career high in wins, was charged with two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in seven-plus innings. He allowed a solo home run to second baseman Neil Walker in the fourth before retiring 11 consecutive batters. Greinke believes his performance this year tops the one in 2009, when he captured the American League Cy Young award as a member of the Kansas City Royals. “That year, I went through a rough month, where I kind of changed things, gave up six runs like a couple of games in a row. That hasn’t happened yet this season,” said Greinke, who leads the major leagues with a 1.65 ERA. In 19 of his 30 starts, Greinke has worked seven innings or more and allowed two or fewer runs 24 times. “A lot of things good have happened. I made a couple of mechanical changes two years ago with (pitching coach Rick) Honeycutt and it’s kind of gotten better the longer I’ve done it. Then, a couple of pitches have gotten better and more consistent. Our defense has been very solid. There isn’t a weak spot in our defense this year.” Greinke gave up a leadoff single to catcher Chris Stewart, who had two of the Pirates’ four hits off the right-hander, and a walk to pinch-hitter Michael Morse in the eighth before Luis Avilan relieved him. Greinke also was 2-for-2 with a double and a run. “He was really good,” Seager said of Greinke. Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle called Greinke a tactician. “He gives you strikes. He just doesn’t give you good strikes,” Hurdle said. “This guy can pitch. He’s got 18 wins for a reason, the ERA is what it is for a reason.”

2B Howie Kendrick was activated from the 15-day disabled after missing 34 games with a strained left hamstring but did not play Friday night. Kendrick will be gradually eased back into action, manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s not going to play rehab games,” Mattingly said. “So, we’re not just going to throw him out there every day. He’s basically no restrictions. He can do anything; nobody is telling me how to use him so much. But I do know we do want to be careful about getting him back out there for four or five days in a row.” Chase Utley started at second base Friday. Kendrick could return Saturday.

OF Justin Ruggiano went 2-for-3 with an RBI, stolen base and a run. Ruggiano has hit safely in nine of 10 games. He is batting .364 with three homers, four doubles, a triple and 11 RBIs in 11 games with the Dodgers.

RHP Mat Latos and his inability to pitch well led to him being designated for assignment, manager Don Mattingly said. “Mat was great the whole time he was here,” Mattingly said. “It just didn’t work out.” Latos, 4-10 overall, went 0-3 with a 8.35 ERA in his final five appearances with the Dodgers.