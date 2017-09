INF Chase Utley worked out at 3B again.

2B Howie Kendrick returned to the starting lineup. Kendrick, who missed 34 games with a left hamstring strain, went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (14-7) lost for the first time in 14 outings.

OF Justin Ruggiano has been a valuable addition for the Dodgers since they acquired him last month in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.