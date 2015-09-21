1B Scott Van Slyke returned to action Sunday after missing the previous three games because of a cyst on his right hand. Van Slyke hit his sixth home run of the season, a solo drive in the seventh inning, but stuck out twice in finishing 1-for-3. Van Slyke replaced 1B Adrian Gonzalez, who received the day off after experiencing back stiffness in Saturday night’s game.

RHP Mike Bolsinger allowed two home runs for the second time in three starts Sunday. Bolsinger permitted solo drives from LF Starling Marte and 1B Pedro Alvarez in a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The right-hander yielded five hits, three earned runs and three walks in 4 1/3 innings while striking out four. On Sept. 4, Bolsinger gave up homers to RF Matt Kemp and SS Jedd Gyorko in an 8-4 win over the San Diego Padres.

RHP Carlos Frias made his first appearance since June 30 on Sunday. Frias allowed two hits in two innings of relief during a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Frias was activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday after missing 66 games because of a tight lower back.

LHP Brett Anderson seeks to draw within one victory of his career high in that category Monday night when he faces the Arizona Diamondbacks. Anderson won 11 games in 2009, his rookie season with the Oakland Athletics. The left-hander enters Monday night’s game with a three-game winning streak. Since July 28, Anderson has compiled six quality starts in nine appearances.