LHP Adam Liberatore, who last pitched Sept. 11, was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, giving the Dodgers another bullpen arm. He was 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA in 35 relief appearances for the Dodgers earlier this season. In 19 games for Oklahoma City, he went 0-1 with three saves and a 3.74 ERA.

C Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run shot in the eighth inning to pull the Dodgers within two runs but the Diamondbacks halted the rally. Grandal has a career-high 16 home runs this season. It was his first since Aug. 1, a stretch of 25 games.

INF Justin Turner missed his second straight contest with a sore knee. Turner took himself out of Saturday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates and hasn’t played since. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.

SS Corey Seager continues to have an amazing run since the Dodgers called him up from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier this month. Seager lined an RBI double to right, scoring 2B Howie Kendrick, to put his name in the record books. With the hit, Seager set a Los Angeles record for most consecutive games reaching base to start a career at 16 games in a row. He broke Bill Russell’s 1969 mark. Seager is the first Dodgers to accomplish the feat since Jim Gilliam in 1953.

INF/OF Enrique Hernandez is slated to begin a rehab stint at the club’s Arizona training facilities Tuesday. Hernandez is close to recovering from strained left hamstring that has forced him to miss 20 games, manager Don Mattingly said. Hernandez has been on the disabled list since Aug. 31.

1B Adrian Gonzalez delivered his club-leading 28th home run, surpassing his total of 27 last season. It’s the most home runs Gonzalez has hit since smacking 31 with the San Diego Padres in 2010. Gonzalez has 33 career long balls against Arizona, the third most all-time behind Barry Bonds (39) and Todd Helton (35).

SS Jimmy Rollins is getting closer to returning from an injury to his right index finger that has sidelined him since Sept. 7. Rollins took batting practice and fielding grounders before Monday’s game. He also popped out in the eighth inning of Monday’s defeat. Rollins is batting .219 with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs in 136 games.

INF Chase Utley started at 3B for the first time in his 13 seasons as a pro. Utley filled in for injured INF Justin Turner, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury.

RHP Brett Anderson (9-9) lasted just 4 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on a season-high 10 hits with one strikeout and a walk in Monday’s loss to the Diamondbacks. Anderson served up two of the three Arizona homers. “He made a couple of mistakes up and I think we were able to hit him. That was really a turning point,” Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt said.