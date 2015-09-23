LHP Adam Liberatore, who last pitched Sept. 11, was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, giving the Dodgers another bullpen arm. He was 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA in 35 relief appearances for the Dodgers earlier this season. In 19 games for Oklahoma City, he went 0-1 with three saves and a 3.74 ERA.

LHP Adam Liberatore was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Liberatore surrendered two runs on two hits in an inning of relief against the Diamondbacks. Liberatore didn’t give up a run in his last five appearances with Oklahoma City, which was eliminated from the postseason on Sept. 11 by Round Rock. Liberatore was 0-1 with a 3.74 ERA in 19 games at OKC.

INF Justin Turner was not in the starting lineup for the third straight game. Manager Don Mattingly said results of an MRI didn’t detect any damage in his sore right knee. Turner fielded grounders and hit in the cages before the game. He could see playing time before the end of the series with the Diamondbacks. Alex Guerrero started at third base.

SS Corey Seager reached base again to extend his streak to 16 games in a row. Seager, who broke Bill Russell’s 46-year-old mark Monday night by reaching base in 15 straight, drew a walk in the first Tuesday. Seager, who went 0-for-3, has started 17 consecutive games since Jimmy Rollins has been sidelined. Overall, Seager is batting .359 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 18 games. His on-base percentage is .468.

LHP Alex Wood (11-11) pitched well in a losing effort against the Diamondbacks. Wood allowed two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks on 79 pitches (53 strikes) in 6 1/3 innings. Before OF A.J. Pollock homered, Wood retired 10 straight batters. ”He’s a pretty good hitter,“ said Wood, who bounced back from a rough start in Arizona on Sept. 11, when he served up eight runs in 1 2/3 innings in a 12-4 blowout. ”It was a good pitch. I think he might have been looking for it. He put a good swing on it. I was kind of surprised it got out. You tip your cap.“ Arizona 1B and National League MVP candidate Goldschmidt tipped his to Wood. ”Wood did a great job out there. I don’t know if he made a mistake all night,“ said Goldschmidt, who went 2-for-4 in Tuesday’s game but didn’t record a hit off Wood.”

SS Jimmy Rollins took part in pregame drills again, but rookie Corey Seager started in his place. Rollins has been nursing a right index finger which has kept him out of the starting lineup since Sept. 7. Manager Don Mattingly said Rollins was close to returning again, so the 36-year-old veteran could be back as a starter within the next day or two.