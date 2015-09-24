RHP Kenley Jansen recorded his 33rd save in 35 chances with a scoreless ninth against Arizona. Jansen has successfully closed nine straight.

3B Justin Turner remains sidelined by a bone bruise and tendinitis in his left knee.

INF Corey Seager continues to amaze with his offense. Seager, who started at third for the first time in the majors, hit a two-run homer in the eighth to cap the scoring. Seager, who went 1-for-4, has reached base 18 in consecutive starts, a Los Angeles franchise record. Seager made 17 straight previous starts at SS for injured SS Jimmy Rollins, who returned to the lineup Wednesday.

OF Yasiel Puig (hamstring) ran the curve of the infield and took batting practice during the Dodgers’ pregame workout Wednesday. He is expected to go to the team’s training complex in Arizona on Thursday.

OF/INF Enrique Hernandez (hamstring) is working out at the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona and could return soon.

RHP Carlos Frias stepped in to start for RHP Zack Greinke, who was scratched due to right calf soreness, and provided the Dodgers with a solid outing. Frias allowed a run on one hit with two strikeouts in four innings. Frias’ lone mistake was a pitch that 1B Paul Goldschmidt deposited into the stands for his 31st home run this season. “I tried to throw the first pitch for a strike, but I made a mistake right down the middle,” Frias said. “He’s one of the best hitters.” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said his club didn’t benefit from facing Greinke, a Cy Young candidate with the majors best ERA at 1.65. “You never want to face Greinke, but we have not fared well against Frias, so I don’t know if it was much better,” Hale said.

OF Carl Crawford was limited to pinch-hitting Wednesday due to bursitis in his left shoulder. He is day to day.

RHP Zach Greinke was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday against Arizona because of right calf soreness.

RHP Zack Greinke was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday due to a sore right calf. He is expected to make his next start (Monday in San Francisco). Carlos Frias made the start in his place against the Diamondbacks.

SS Jimmy Rollins reached on a bunt to open the eighth inning and scored the winning run in the club’s win over Arizona. For Rollins, who started for the first time since Sept. 6 due to a right index finger sprain, he tied Mickey Mantle’s career mark for hits by a switch-hitter at 2,415.

INF Chase Utley hit a leadoff homer and drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Dodgers snapped a four-game skid with Wednesday night’s victory over the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Utley doubled off RHP David Hernandez to score SS Jimmy Rollins, who reached on a bunt to open the eighth as the Dodgers edged closer to their third straight National League West title. “Every victory from here on out is important,” said Utley, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and his first home run since Sept. 4. “Obviously we’re getting closer to the finish line. It would be nice to finish strong.”