OF Chris Heisey’s grand slam highlighted a six-run rally in the fifth and allowed the Dodgers (87-65) to prevail over the Diamondbacks. “It was nice to finally feel like I’ve contributed,” said Heisey, who was batting .163 entering the contest and has experienced several stints with the Dodgers this season. “I was saying earlier how the Dodgers went out and got me this offseason, and I haven’t played well. It’s been frustrating but it’s nice finally help the team get a win.” Heisey waited for an off-speed pitch from LHP Andrew Chafin. “I was hoping to catch one before it broke,” Heisey said. “Fortunately, he left it up and I was able to do exactly what I had hoped to do but more importantly, to give us the lead.”

INF Justin Turner started at third base after missing the past four games with a sore left knee. Turner had been sidelined since Saturday, when pain in the knee forced him to take himself out of the contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Turner went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run.

OF Yasiel Puig probably won’t return to the club before the end of the regular season, according to Dodgers manager Don Mattingly “Still having some issues when he’s running,” Mattingly said. Puig missed 26 games since sustaining a strained left hamstring in August. Puig has been plagued by hamstring injuries for much of the season. If he doesn’t return before the end of the regular season and the club clinches a playoff berth, Mattingly and the Dodgers’ brass will have a decision to make on whether Puig makes the postseason roster.

INF/OF Enrique Hernandez is close to returning from a stint on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Hernandez, who has missed 23 games, is working out at the Dodgers’ training facilities in Arizona. If he doesn’t have any setbacks, Hernandez could rejoin the club next week.

2B Howie Kendrick drove in a pair of runs with an RBI single in the fifth, preceding OF Chris Heisey’s grand slam. Kendrick has hit safely in 13 of his last 16 games, batting .328 with two home runs, three doubles and 12 RBIs since July 28. Some of that production occurred before Kendrick missed 34 games with a strained hamstring.

LHP Clayton Kershaw and Don Mattingly engaged in a heated discussion in the dugout after the manager yanked the reigning National League Cy Young winner after five innings. “I‘m not going to talk about that at all. If you guys want to talk about the game, I‘m more than happy to talk about that,” Kershaw snapped to the media after the game. Kershaw (15-7) struck out nine and gave up three runs on six hits before departing after throwing 80 pitches (57 strikes) in five innings, his shortest stint this season. He admitted he didn’t have his best stuff against the Diamondbacks. “My curveball was terrible,” Kershaw said. “I need to go back to the drawing board on that. Lots of two-strike hits. You can’t let that happen. They hit a couple of balls hard, a few balls found hopes but you know what, they had a great game plan and they swung the balls well against me. Like I said, two-strike hits will kill you and that’s what happened to me today.” Mattingly said he wasn’t troubled by Kershaw’s outburst. “Same as always with Kersh, he doesn’t never want to come out,” Mattingly said. “For me there, we just had to try to score. We’re down three runs. He’s got to be around 80 pitches there or close to it, so he was going to pitch one more inning. We had to try to score. I’ve seen him like that before and I’ve talked about it with numerous times with different. It never bothers me. None of that stuff. Guys being competitive, wanting to stay in the game, it never bothers me.”